Sinclair Names Greg Conner VP/GM of WGXA
By George Winslow published
Conner, who is VP/GM of Sinclair's WACH and WFXL will add oversight of WGXA to his role
MACON, Ga.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that Greg Conner, currently vice president/general manager of WACH (FOX) in Columbia, S.C. and WFXL (FOX) in Albany, Ga, will add oversight of WGXA (FOX) in Macon, Ga. to his responsibilities.
Conner, who has worked for Sinclair for over 20 years, has held several leadership roles across the company, including general manager of Sinclair’s Greensboro/Winston-Salem, N.C. operations, director of sales in Las Vegas, and local sales manager for Asheville, N.C. and Greenville, S.C.. He began his career with Sinclair as an account executive in Asheville.
In making the announcement, Rob Weisbord, Sinclair’s chief operating officer and president of broadcast said, “For the last 21 years, Greg has been a valuable asset to Sinclair, successfully leading several stations, developing top-notch teams and building strong client and community relationships. We are excited for him to bring those skills to Macon.”
“Throughout my career, I have found that hard work, dedication and delivering results has consistently led to amazing opportunities, especially with a company like Sinclair,” commented Conner. “I love having the opportunity to work with great teammates and clients and adding WGXA to my list of responsibilities will give me more opportunities to do so. I am excited to be joining the WGXA team, helping to lead them in their future successes.”
Conner holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Flight Technology from Florida Institute of Technology.
