Sinclair Names Diana Wilkin VP/GM of KOKH

OKLAHOMA CITY—Sinclair Broadcast Group today named Diana Wilkin as vice president and general manager of KOKH and KOCB, the Fox and CW affiliates, respectively, here.

“Diana is a seasoned media executive with expertise in sales, news and digital leadership, along with an extensive financial management background. She will be a tremendous asset for the company, and we are thrilled she is joining us to lead KOKH and KOCB as VP/GM,” said Sinclair COO and president of broadcast Rob Weisbord.

In previous broadcast industry roles, Wilkin has been president of affiliate relations at CBS Network and senior vice president of network distribution for Fox Broadcasting. She also previously worked as vice president and general manager of several stations, including WPEC in West Palm Beach, Fla., WAWS/WTEV in Jacksonville, Fla., KGPE in Fresno, Calif., KSAS in Wichita, Kan., and WSFX in Wilmington, N.C.

“I’m excited to be joining the outstanding team at KOKH. It’s a terrific opportunity to grow our local news brand, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be part of the Sinclair family,” said Wilkin.

An NAB member, Wilkin serves on several public and non-profit boards, including the Broadcasters Foundation of America and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Graduating Magna Cum Laude, she holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Finance from the University of Southern California.