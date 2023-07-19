Sinclair Inks New Hulu Deal
The distribution agreement with Hulu adds carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and Charge!
BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair, Inc. has announced a new distribution agreement with Hulu that will add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and Charge! to Hulu + Live TV, beginning January 2024.
The deal will give Hulu + Live TV subs access in early 2024 to Tennis Channel, which provides both coverage of the professional sports and tennis lifestyle content, T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, Sinclair’s Comet, which features sci-fi and fantasy entertainment programming, and Charge!, which offers a lineup of police procedural dramas.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.