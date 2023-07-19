Sinclair Inks New Hulu Deal

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair, Inc. has announced a new distribution agreement with Hulu that will add carriage of Tennis Channel, T2, Comet and Charge! to Hulu + Live TV, beginning January 2024.

The deal will give Hulu + Live TV subs access in early 2024 to Tennis Channel, which provides both coverage of the professional sports and tennis lifestyle content, T2, Tennis Channel’s first free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel, Sinclair’s Comet, which features sci-fi and fantasy entertainment programming, and Charge!, which offers a lineup of police procedural dramas.