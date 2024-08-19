Sinclair and Feeding America Helped Provide 1.2 Million Meals to Children

BALTIMORE & CHICAGO—Sinclair has announced that its partnership with Feeding America helped provide 1.2 million meals to children.

Sinclair and Feeding American worked together to conduct Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief, a fundraising campaign to help provide meals to children and families across the U.S. As part of the effort, Sinclair donated airtime and $25,000 to the campaign.

The campaign ran throughout June and July, the months that are often the most challenging for the more than 22 million children who rely on school meals.

Through financial contributions and food donations to Feeding America, 1.2 million meals were provided to children and families, with funds going directly to the local Feeding America food bank in each donors’ community.

The Sinclair Cares: Summer Hunger Relief campaign was supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair, as well as public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations, Tennis Channel, and multicast networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD., and The Nest.

Over the course of the campaign, Sinclair various operations aired 186 local news stories on food insecurity including WBST, WGME and WTVC.

Sinclair also produced a 30-minute special, which spotlighted ways to help children stay nourished and healthy and featured interviews from Feeding America partner food banks across the country.

“As a result of these generous donations, Feeding America was able to help bridge the gap of student hunger throughout the summer months and provide over 1.2 million meals. We are incredibly proud of how quickly our employees and our local communities came together to help families in need,” said Rob Weisbord, COO and President of Local Media.

“Without school meal programs, the summer months can be particularly challenging for many families with children,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “We are deeply grateful to Sinclair and their stations across the country for their partnership in raising awareness and support for children facing hunger. One of the greatest investments we can make in our future is ensuring kids have enough fresh, nutritious food to thrive.”