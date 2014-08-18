Simulmedia Hires Mark Green as Senior Vice President of Product Strategy

NEW YORK—Simulmedia announced that it hired Mark Green for the new position of senior vice president of product strategy based in Simulmedia’s New York headquarters. He will be responsible for organizing innovation and thought leadership initiatives, framing product aspects of business direction, and implementing pilot programs and beta products through the launch and leadership of the company’s Program Management department.



Green has spent the last 10 years leading Nielsen’s product development, measurement science, analytics and operations across their Data and Analytic products in 103 countries, most recently as senior vice president of Global Measurement Science Operations Leader. Prior to this, he led global research, analytics, planning and buying for seventeen years at top advertising agencies including Initiative MediaCom and ZenithOptimedia Group.



Green holds a B.S. in Applied Mathematics from the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences at Columbia University. He will maintain his Chicago residence and commute to New York.