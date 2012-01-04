Silverdraft chooses Utah Scientific routing for its Mobileviz super-computer VFX Studio-on-Wheels

Mobile VFX operator, Silverdraft, has installed Utah Scientific routing systems in its revolutionary Mobileviz mobile production trailer. A super-computer-powered digital and visual effects (VFX) studio-on-wheels, Mobileviz is designed to sit alongside a production set or a post facility and provide all of the real-time processing power for the demands of today's film and HD television productions, including compositing, color correcting, 3-D processing and other visual effects.

Silverdraft has installed three Utah Scientific routing switchers to route the control and video signals throughout the mobile studio as it is being manipulated, and out to whomever needs to see the newly rendered video stream on the outside.

The UTAH-400 digital video switcher is accompanied by a UTAH-200 analog switcher. It can operate on its own or be configured to operate as an independent level of an existing Utah Scientific control system. UTAH-200 routers can be controlled by the SC-4 system controller, or an internal SC-400 controller can be added.