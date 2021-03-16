Signiant Acquires Germany’s Lesspain Software

LEXINGTON, Mass.—Signiant has announced the acquisition of Lesspain Software, a German-based provider of embedded media processing software. Signiant is bringing in Lesspain’s talent and technology to help it expand the functionality of its Software Defined Content Exchange (SDCX) SaaS platform, adding tools for interaction with media assets.

The SDCX platform is designed to provide connective fabric between globally distributed content repositories, both within and between media companies. This includes providing access to media assets from anywhere as well as managing information about the assets.

Core members of the Lesspain team will remain in Germany, where Signiant has plans to grow its development organization.

Signiant CEO Margaret Craig says this acquisition is part of the company’s strategy to target software companies with complementary functionality that can be transformed into cloud-native SaaS.

“We’re operating the industry’s preeminent SaaS platform at scale, and we have built SaaS-centric operational infrastructure across every functional area of the company,” said Craig. “Through adjacent acquisitions, these investments can now be leveraged to deliver the media-centric capabilities that our customers are clamoring for—all on a unified software platform.”

“We’re excited about the opportunity to become part of an innovative, customer-centric organization that is committed to the media industry,” said Lesspain’s Robert Krüger. “Our deep experience with content processing and management will enable meaningful contributions as the company continues to advance the SDCX platform vision beyond file transfer.”

No financial terms were disclosed.