Shure Taps Brunner as VP for New Department

NILES, ILL.—Shure is going with one of its own to lead a new department that looks to centralize the company’s global public relations, government affairs and corporate communications, promoting Mark Brunner to the official title of vice president global corporate and government relations.

Brunner has been with Shure since 1989, holding several positions including director of advertising, managing director of the musical instrument and touring sound business unit, and senior director of global brand management. He has also advised policymakers on the impact of spectrum legislation to the professional audio community.

In his new role, Brunner will focus on consolidating and extending Shure’s industry advocacy, philanthropy and history preservation activities.