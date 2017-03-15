Shure Promotes Three Execs in Global Marketing, Sales Department

NILES, ILL.—A trio of executives from Shure’s global marketing and sales departments have been awarded promotions, per a press release from the company; they are Ray Crawford, Althea Ricketts and Erik Vaveris.

Ray Crawford

Crawford has been promoted to senior vice president of global marketing and sales. He has been with Shure since 2005, working to implement Shure’s business plan and oversee global business initiatives. Crawford is also a member of the executive staff and chairperson for the Shure Corporate Management Committee.

Althea Ricketts

Ricketts will now serve as the associate vice president of GMS operations. She has worked on GMS operations since 2014 and will now take on an expanded role that will she her be responsible for global finance, customer service and supporting departments as well as sales and operations planning.

Erik Vaveris

Vaveris’ new role will be as associate vice president of global marketing. His new primary responsibility will be monitoring the consolidation of specific marketing functions worldwide as well as leading the planning and implementation of Shure’s marketing efforts across the globe and localizing when appropriate.