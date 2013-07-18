Shure Named One of Chicago’s Best Employers

NILES, ILL.— Shure Inc. has been named one of “Chicago’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies To Work For” by the National Association for Business Resources.



A competition that honors employer excellence, Shure was selected for recognizing its associates as the company’s greatest asset and for showcasing best practices across human resources and employee enrichment programs. Shure is the only audio company on the 2013 list and also won the award in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2011, and 2012.



To be considered for the award, randomly selected Shure associates completed an online survey through a website administered by the NABR. The evaluation included ten categories that Associates value in a company: communication and shared vision, community initiatives, compensation and benefits, diversity and inclusion, employee education and development, recruitment and selection, strategic company performance, employee achievement and recognition, employee enrichment and retention, and work/life balance.



“Most organizations would be proud to be named once to the list of ‘Chicago’s 101 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For,’” said Executive Vice President, Human Resources, and General Counsel Paul Applebaum. “But to be named six times, really says something about the environment we’ve created at Shure.”