Shinn Promoted to Vice President of For-A America

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A America announces that it has promoted its northeast sales manager, Jay Shinn, to vice president of the company. Shinn first joined For-A in August 2012 to head For-A’s sales activity in the Northeastern U.S., including states from Maine to Virginia. An industry vet with extensive experience in the broadcast technology industry, he begins taking on responsibilities in his new role immediately.



“Jay has proven himself to be a hardworking, highly valued part of the For-A team,” said Hiro Tanoue, president of For-A America. “We’re confident that he’ll go above and beyond in his new position as vice president, just as he did as an account manager.”



As vice president, Shinn will be working closely with Tanoue to oversee all sales and marketing activities in both North America and Latin America. All For-A regional sales managers will now report to Shinn.



Shinn will continue to be based out of For-A’s Fort Lee, N.J. office.