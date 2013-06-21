Shaun Glanville Joins Camera Corps

LONDON— Camera Corps has appointed Shaun Glanville as business development director. He will join the company July 15 from London-based Supponor Inc., where he was head of broadcast technology.



Glanville began his broadcast industry career in 1996 with Sky, advancing from assistant producer through production manager of major international sports events to deputy head of production studios.



In 2007 he established Envisage Media Consultants, working for clients including AETN, Beijing Olympic Broadcasting, the English Football Association, Guinness, ITFC, Sky Poker, UEFA, VSI and Wembley Stadium, before playing a role in launching Britain’s first 24-hour high-definition news channel, Sky News, on election night 2010. He then moved on to overseeing Arabic television network Al Jazeera Sports’ London 2012 Olympic coverage across multiple platforms and constructing four Al Jazeera studios to cover the 2012 Summer Olympic Games.



Vitec Group company, Camera Corps specializes in providing high-volume support services for reality television programs as well as large-scale sports and stage events. Its rental fleet includes remote heads, a range of HD cameras and lenses, plus all-weather ultra-compact remote pan/tilt/zoom/focus cameras. Fully remote weatherproof camera systems and remotely controlled underwater systems, in-goal cameras, com-cams and long-range optical/hybrid links complement the fleet.