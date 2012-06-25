Sharp Claims World’s Largest LED TV Mantle

MAHWAH, NJ –Sharp says its new 90-inch AQUOS LED TV, (model LC-90LE745U) is the world’s largest LED TV on the market.

The 1080p TV stands nearly 4 feet tall and spans 6 feet and 8 inches wide, weighs 141 pounds (without stand) and is less than 5 inches deep. It uses less energy than two 75-watt light bulbs and averages only $28 per year to operate. The 90-inch class AQUOS features Sharp’s proprietary SmartCentral, offering direct access to popular apps and video on demand from services like Netflix, YouTube, CinemaNow, Hulu Plus and VUDU. It also has web browsing and Skype capability and built-in Wi-Fi.

It’s also a full HD active 3DTV with two 3D glasses included and comes equipped with AquoMotion 240, to make fast-action motions seamless, without blurring. Like all new Wi-Fi enabled Sharp TVs, the LC-90LE745U features AQUOS Advantage LIVE – a free service for owners which connects them directly over the Internet to trained customer support representatives. These advisors can remotely assist with set-up and settings management directly over the Internet and phone.

“Our 90-inch class LED smart TV offers size, picture quality and smart functionality unlike anything consumers have experienced with LED TVs to-date,” said John Herrington, president, Sharp Electronics Marketing Company of America. “You can now experience Sharp AQUOS like never before.”

The LC-90LE745U is available now at select retailers for a suggested retail price of $10,999.99 (US).