Sharp Adopts TiVo’s OS for Smart TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif.—TiVo has announced a multi-year, multi-million-unit deal with Sharp that will see the TV maker launch smart TVs Powered by TiVo.

The first TVs using TiVo’s operating system and independent media platform are expected to ship in 2024 starting in Europe.

Sharp is the second major manufacturer to adopt the platform. During IFA 2022, Xperi announced the launch of its independent media platform and selected Vestel as its first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner as part of a push to make its technologies widely available in connected TVs and devices.

“We chose TiVo’s OS not only because of the superior product but also because we wanted to offer a user experience of Sharp quality elements with more variety and freedom,” said Nick Chen, head of Europe, vice president of TV-system business unit, Sharp Corporation. “We are excited to give users significantly more control on how to discover and consume content across live TV, news, sports, movies and more.”

“Sharp’s selection of Powered by TiVo is further proof that we are meeting a crucial need for smart TV brands,” said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer, Xperi, which owns TiVo.. “The accelerated adoption of our independent media platform by consumer electronic brands, as well as by BMW in the car, lays a strong foundation for the future growth and success of our platform ecosystem.”

For more information on TiVo OS, visit https://business.tivo.com/products-solutions/tivo-os .

TiVo will be showcasing its independent media platform at IFA 2023 in Berlin.