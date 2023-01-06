CES 2023: Vestel to Launch First `Powered by TiVo’ Smart TVs

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Xperi’s TiVo subsidiary and European TV manufacturer Vestel have announced a multi-year, multi-country and multi-million-unit agreement to create the first "Powered by TiVo" smart TVs.

The new TV are expected to ship as early as spring 2023 featuring chipsets from MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company. The TVs will be sold to consumers in the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Turkey under such brands as Vestel, Daewoo, Regal, Hitachi, Telefunken and JVC.

During IFA 2022, Xperi announced the launch of its independent media platform and selected Vestel as its first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner.

Vestel will be utilizing the new TiVo OS that provides OEMs significantly more control over the user experience to drive brand awareness, engagement and monetization at scale.

"At Xperi, we have built a platform that can deliver better viewer engagement with an unbiased, content-first user experience, where Live Hybrid TV and streaming services fully integrate in a personalized way that makes it easy to find, watch and enjoy content across siloed ecosystems," said Jon Kirchner, chief executive officer, Xperi. "Unlike existing platforms, which are largely built around walled gardens, we enable TV OEMs to brand the experience, retain customer ownership and participate in the long-term CTV monetization throughout the lifecycle of TV ownership. We are pleased to partner with Vestel to bring smart TVs to market that enable consumers to cut through the clutter of streaming and linear content options with a simplified, universal discovery."

"As the number of available video services continues to increase, content discovery remains a top pain point for consumers when searching across different video content services," said Turan Erdoğan, chief executive officer, Vestel. "We're excited to partner with a company that shares our customer first values and to introduce our new line of Powered by TiVo smart TVs to provide consumers the experience they want."

TiVo OS will incorporate TiVo+, a free content network that provides consumers access to more than 160+ free channels and 100,000 hours' worth of content.

The company also announced that it will add Stingray to the content lineup now available on a global basis for TiVo OS and beyond - adding 26 channels from Stingray to the TiVo+ content network.

"Stingray is very pleased to be a launch partner with TiVo and Vestel as part of this dynamic platform. The breakthrough TiVo user experience makes our premium music and lifestyle content more accessible to our viewers. Discovery has never been simpler, and recommendations put the right content in front of the right audience," said David Purdy, chief revenue officer of Stingray. "In a world of increased streaming services, TiVo delivers content in a personal way to consumers so the experience is about what they like and what they will discover next."