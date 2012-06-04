Shapiro Bumped Up at Sony

PARK RIDGE, N.J.: Alec Shapiro will become president of Sony’s Professional Solutions Group July 1, replacing Toshihiko Ohnishi, who is now serving as now deputy president of PSG and president of Sony Electronics’ Professional Solutions of America.



Ohnishi will continue to globally expand Sony’s professional business, identifying new growth opportunities in strategic market segments. Shapiro will oversee all PSA operations in the U.S., working closely with PSG management and with all groups across Sony Electronics to grow the professional business. He will also sit on Sony Electronics’ Executive Management Committee.



In addition to Shapiro’s responsibilities related to Sony’s professional video, audio and business-to-business technologies, he also manages the direction and strategy of Sony’s Digital Motion Picture Center in Hollywood, a training and educational resource for production professionals.



Sony’s Professional Solutions Group (Japan) and Professional Solutions of America groups develop and manufacture video and audio technologies for a range of markets and applications.



