Sencore Names New Vice President



Sencore has announced that the company’s Jeff Briden has been promoted to vice president of product management and customer satisfaction. Briden has been with Sencore for almost two decades and has been a key figure in the company’s expansion into new markets, as well as in the development of new technologies.



“Jeff has shown outstanding commitment to the development of innovative solutions that meet the needs of today's content providers,” said John Suranyi, Sencore’s chief executive officer. “As vice president, Jeff will help us move forward with our exciting product roadmap and explore opportunities within the global marketplace to ensure that we continue to support our customers with functional, reliable products and top-quality service.”



Briden has been directly involved in Sencore’s work in HDTV, 8-VSB, advanced modulation technologies, and also MPEG-2 and H.264 compression technology. He holds a patent in connection with the generation of an 8-VSB signal. He is based at Sencore’s headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D.



