Sen. Ben Ray Luján Tapped as Communications Subcommittee Chair

WASHINGTON—Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) has been appointed as the chair of the Senate’s Communications Subcommittee, which was shared via a congratulations from CTIA, the wireless association.

Luján, prior to being elected to the Senate in 2020, was a member of the House of Representatives, where he served on the House Energy & Commerce Committee’s Communications Subcommittee. During his time in the House, Luján supported rural broadband deployment and for unlimited voice minutes and data for low-income Lifeline subsidy-eligible households during the pandemic.

He was also a critic of former President Donald Trump’s threats to pull TV licenses based on what he perceived as negative coverage. He introduced a bill, Protecting Dissenting Viewpoints and Voices Act, that would have prevented the FCC from targeting broadcasters, or anyone else, on the basis of viewpoint.

“CTIA congratulates Senator Luján on his selection as chair of the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband. Chair Luján is a strong advocate for connecting consumers to the power of wireless. We look forward to working with him, Ranking Member Thune and the members of the Subcommittee and broader Senate Commerce Committee to close the digital divide and build the 5G Economy,” the CTIA’s statement read.