SeaChange to Introduce New Streaming, Storage Solutions at NAB

SeaChange Universal Media Library

SeaChange International will demo several streaming and storage solutions at the NAB Show, including the Universal Media Streamer flash memory-based server which supports multiple video formats and delivers 5,000 video streams in a single 1 RU chassis. The company will also feature the Universal MediaLibrary, which provides up to 144 TB of raw storage in a compact 5 RU Matrix Storage Array.



The UMS adds integrated support for multiple streaming formats such as constant and variable bitrate SD and HD, HTTP and Adobe Flash among others. The UMS is available in 3 TB and 6 TB configurations that can store up to 1,500 and 3,000 hours of MPEG2 video, respectively. Unique to the UMS is its intelligent block caching algorithm.



The new UML is a CDN (content delivery network)-class library storage system providing the scalability, density and reliability necessary for 24/7 operation. It has a unique chassis design that consists of six blades that are serviceable even while operational. Each blade module contains 12 top-load drive slots that enable simple drive replacement without impacting operations.



SeaChange will also present a broadcast version of the UML at NAB, which is an IP hub optimized for tapeless infrastructures that can function as a play-to-air server and production storage platform for nonlinear editing systems.



SeaChange will be at booth N5311.



