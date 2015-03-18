SeaChange Appoints Rafael Castillo Vice President of Latin America Sales

ACTON, MASS. — Seachange announced its appointment of Rafael Castillo as vice president of Latin America Sales. Castillo brings the company more than 20 years of experience in establishing television technologies with cable, telco and broadcast service providers throughoutCentral America, South America and the Caribbean.

Prior to joining SeaChange, Castillo was senior vice president of Latin America and the Caribbean for Grass Valley, where he was responsible for the direction and management of all sales and business development operations, including market competitiveness, pricing, compensation and distribution and channel strategy. He earned his degree in electronic engineering from Simon Bolivar University.