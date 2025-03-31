SDVI Inks Collaboration Deal With AWS To Extend Cloud-Based Media Supply Chain Solutions

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI has signed a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate cloud-based media supply chain innovation, the company said today.

“We have been part of the AWS Partner Network since the beginning of the company, and with the SCA we are elevating our relationship to a new level,” said Lawrence Kaplan, president and chief executive officer for SDVI. “We look forward to both technical and commercial collaboration that will enable us to grow our product offering and market adoption significantly with AWS.”

Together, the companies aim to deliver solutions that simplify content supply chain deployment and operations, making media operations more agile and efficient for companies of all sizes, it said.

SDVI will leverage AWS services to automate and accelerate the exchange of content through the AWS cloud, making it easier and faster for media companies to move content between suppliers and distributors, it said.

The collaboration will also lead to the expansion of SDVI’s addressable market and the availability of its supply chain tools for any media company through AWS Marketplace. SDVI will work with AWS to integrate AWS GenAI tools into its core platform, providing next-generation capabilities for their joint customers, it said.

“SDVI and AWS share a commitment to being customer-centric, and we are excited about this collaboration as a mechanism to bring even more media supply chain innovation to our joint customers,” said Chris Blandy, global leader of strategy and business development for media and entertainment at AWS.

“This collaboration agreement builds on an already strong relationship between our organizations, and I look forward to executing on the plans that SDVI has laid out for its expanded offerings.”

