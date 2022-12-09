SDVI Expands North America Sales Leadership

SUNNYVALE, Calif.—SDVI has hired Mark Harahan as vice president of sales for North America and promoted current sales vice president Simon Adler to senior vice president of sales for North America. The company said Adler and Harahan will lead the its customer outreach in the U.S. and Canada, and helping new customers optimize their media supply chains in the cloud.

In a press statement, SDVI CEO Larry Kaplan said, "With the continued growth of our North American business, it's the perfect time to expand our sales leadership structure. Simon has cultivated deep relationships with our customers and partners and is a trusted sales leader. Mark brings with him a wealth of relevant experience, industry relationships and market knowledge that will enable SDVI to continue its growth path with existing customers and new accounts."

Harahan has more than 25 years of sales experience in the media and entertainment industry. He has held strategic sales roles with Grass Valley, Miranda Technologies and Sony Electronics.

On joining the company, Harahan said, "SDVI originated the concept of cloud-native supply chains for the M&E industry, and they've built an impressive leadership position by enabling media companies to achieve new levels of operational efficiency, react faster to market changes, and have better visibility into resource utilization. I look forward to working with new and existing SDVI customers to help them take full advantage of the benefits of an SDVI-powered, cloud-based media supply chain."

Adler has been with SDVI since 2017, and has played an instrumental role in expanding the roster of SDVI customers, including work with A+E Networks, Comcast, FotoKem, NBCUniversal and Sony Pictures.