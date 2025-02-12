Scripps Promotes Tony Lamerato Lead Local Media Sales

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company has tapped veteran sales executive Tony Lamerato to lead all revenue strategy and business development efforts across Scripps’ more than 60 local television stations as vice president of local media sales, effective Feb. 17.

Lamerato will be responsible for driving revenue-generating initiatives across Scripps’ local advertising markets—from monetizing Scripps’ sports inventory to helping its local sales teams foster business growth in their communities.

Lamerato, who joined Scripps in 2016, most recently served as vice president of sports revenue and sponsorships. In this role, he led the revenue and sponsorship strategy for Scripps Sports, helping to model and value sports rights and advertising opportunities for Scripps’ local sports partnerships, including the Big Sky Conference and the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, Florida Panthers and Utah Hockey Club. He also worked closely with divisions across Scripps to advance the sales process.

Prior to his role with Scripps Sports, he served as senior director of revenue strategy for Scripps’ Local Media division. He was previously director of sales for WXYZ and WMYD—Scripps’ ABC and independent stations in Detroit. Before joining Scripps, Lamerato was local sales manager at Fox Sports Detroit.

“Tony is a proven sales leader who goes the extra mile to deliver the best results for both our Scripps teams and our advertisers,” said Brian Norris, Scripps chief revenue officer. “He’ll be an important part of our success as Scripps continues to create meaningful connections with consumers and advertisers on every platform.”

Lamerato is vice chairman of the board of directors for Diversified Members Credit Union and also serves on the board of directors for the Michigan Association of Broadcasters.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and sports management from Aquinas College.