Scripps Hires Charlie Grisham as VP/GM of WRTV in Indianapolis

CINCINNATI—The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has hired Charlie Grisham as the vice president and general manager for WRTV, the Scripps-owned ABC affiliate in Indianapolis, effective June 10.

Grisham comes to Scripps from WSIL-TV in Carterville, Illinois, where he has been the vice president and general manager since 2019. During his time at WSIL, the ABC affiliate serving Southern Illinois, Western Kentucky and Southeast Missouri, Grisham has led a technical and strategic transformation of the station with a focus on serving the community, financial results and cultural alignment, and has helped steer the station to record revenue and ratings growth.

Grisham previously was director of sales for KSDK-TV in St. Louis, general sales manager and VP of local content development for KUSI-TV in San Diego and VP of sales for Bitcentral, a media software solutions company. He also has served in on-air roles for stations in Oklahoma, Nebraska and Iowa and as a meteorologist and military officer for the U.S. Air Force.

"Charlie is a seasoned local media executive who understands the changing media landscape and has a successful track record leading station operations in the Midwest," said Kathleen Choal, regional vice president and general manager. "He is well positioned to take WRTV to new heights as the general manager."

Grisham has served on the board of the Illinois Broadcasters Association and is co-founder of Give SI, an initiative aimed at fostering community engagement and philanthropy for local nonprofit organizations. The initiative has raised nearly $1 million since 2020.

He holds an MBA from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Science in atmospheric sciences from Creighton University. He and his wife, Naomi, have two children. In his free time, Grisham runs half marathons, golfs and is active in the classical music community.