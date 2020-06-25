Scripps Appoints Ramon Pineda to Head Corpus Christi Stations

CINCINNATI—E.W. Scripps has announced that Ramon Pineda is joining the company to take over as vice president and general manager of Scripps’ NBC affiliate (KRIS), CW station and independent station (KDF) in Corpus Christi, Texas, effective June 29.

Pineda comes to Scripps after having most recently served as president and regional director for Univision Communications, where he led news and sales teams in Puerto Rico, Atlanta, Philadelphia and Raleigh, N.C. Before he was promoted to president and regional director roles, Pineda held senior leadership roles at several TV and radio stations for Univision.

“Ramon is a highly skilled broadcaster whose vast industry experience and dedication to serving the community make him an ideal candidate to lead our Corpus Christi operations, said Brian Lawlor, Scripps’ local media president.

Pineda added: “I am thrilled to bring my experience serving Hispanic America to the team at KRIS. I look forward to helping the station further expand its audience and deepen its commitment to the Corpus Christi community.”