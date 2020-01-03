SBE’s John Poray to Retire at End of 2020

INDIANAPOLIS—After nearly 30 years with the Society of Broadcast Engineers, long-time executive director John Poray has announced that he plans to retire at the end of 2020.

John Poray

Poray joined the SBE as its executive director in October of 1992. Over that time the SBE has seen growth in membership and in the society’s certification, education and frequency coordination programs. SBE President Wayne Pecena said in the announcement that Poray cannot be replaced, “We can only seek to find a successor!”

Poray’s entire career has been in the field of non-profit organization management. Before joining the SBE, he worked with the International Headquarters of Kiwanis International, The Apartment Association of Indiana, The Columbus (OH) Apartment Association and the Central Ohio Council for the Boy Scouts of America. When hired at SBE, Poray was the first full-time executive director.

“I have been blessed to have had a long and productive relationship with the SBE, working with many great members, chapter and national leaders and staff,” Poray said. “Together, we have worked to grow the SBE in size and stature and I believe the SBE is positioned well to continue to serve the broadcast and media engineers into the future. I look forward to a busy 2020 for SBE while assisting the Board of Directors with the transition.”

Pecena is expected to meet with the Board of Directors in the next few weeks to begin the search process for a new SBE executive director.