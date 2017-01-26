SBE Welcomes Education Director

INDIANAPOLIS—The Society of Broadcast Engineers has added an education director. Catherine "Cathy" Orosz joined the SBE national staff on Jan. 3.

Prior to this role, Orosz worked for association management and government affairs firm McGuffey and Associates, also located in Indianapolis. There she was director of client services and association manager for the Indiana State Chiropractic Association; she held that position for five years. She also served as Indiana executive director and director of operations for the Printing Industry of Indiana/Illinois Association for 10 years.

She is a graduate of Kent State University, where she studied communications and health science.

This story first appeared on TVT's sister publication Radio World.