SBE Releases New Study Guide Software



The Society of Broadcast Engineers has announced the release of new certification exam preparation software, SBE CertPreview. The new software runs on both Windows and Macintosh platforms and can be downloaded from the SBE Web site immediately after purchase.



“The SBE CertPreview is the only application SBE offers that provides a real representation of the certification exam content,” said Vinny Lopez, SBE president. “SBE has the opportunity with the new SBE CertPreview to update questions and content on a real time basis, providing the user the most up-to-date information they need for the exams.”



The CertPreview software package contains preparation material for a total of 12 SBE certification exams and costs $29. It’s also available in a CD version a slight additional cost. Full information is available at the SBE Web site.



