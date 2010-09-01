SBE Elects Officers for 2010-2011



Vinny Lopez, director of engineering for WSYT(TV), WNYS(TV) in Syracuse, N.Y., and the rest of the officers for the Society of Broadcast Engineers have been reelected.



SBE announced the results along with those for members of the board of directors.



All officers ran unopposed and were elected to one-year terms. Returning are Ralph Hogan, director of engineering, KJZZ(FM)/KBAQ(FM), Tempe, Ariz., as vice president; Ted Hand, chief engineer, WSOC(TV), WAXN(TV), Charlotte, N.C., as secretary; and Andrea Cummis, a technology and operations consultant, as treasurer.



The board election, for two-year terms, saw the return of Ralph Beaver, CEO of Media Alert; Gary Liebisch, eastern regional sales manager for Nautel; Scott Mason, regional director of engineering for CBS Radio, Los Angeles; and Jeff Smith, supervisor of studio systems for Clear Channel Radio, New York.



Fresh to the board will be Timothy Anderson, manager, radio market and product development for Harris Broadcast; and Gary Kline, VP engineering and IT for Cumulus Media in Atlanta.



All terms start Oct. 27, during the national meeting in Madison, Wis.