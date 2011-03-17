Satellite Update – March 17, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00764:
- •The FCC granted SES Americom's request to modify the authorization for AMC-2 at 78.95 degrees west longitude (WL) to operate with polarizations opposite those previously authorized and increase the peak EIRP of the C-band payload from 42.0 dBW to 42.1 dBW. Authorized C-band frequencies are 3700-4200 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz (Earth-to-space) and plus 3700.5 MHz, 4199.5 MHz, 6423 MHz and 12198 MHz for telemetry, tracking and telecommand.
- •Intelsat License LLC (formerly PanAmSat Licensee Corp.) was granted authority to relocate Galaxy 11 from 32.8 degrees east longitude (EL) to 55.5 degrees WL and maintain it at that location using specified Ku-band telemetry, tracking and telecommand frequencies and to provide fixed satellite service (FSS) from that location using conventional C-band frequencies and 10.95-11.20 GHz and 11.7-12.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 13.75-14.50 GHz (Earth-to-space).
- •XM Radio was given authorization to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations necessary to move XM-1 from 85.15 degrees WL to 115.25 degrees WL and to operate it there as an in-orbit space for the duration of the license term of the satellite.
- •XM Radio also received authorization to move XM-3 from 85.083 degrees WL to 85.15 degrees WL and operate it at that location. Additionally, XM Radio was granted permission to operate XM-5 at 85.15 degrees WL as an in-orbit spare and to activate the payload on the satellite in the event of a service outage of XM-3, XM-4, FM-1, FM-2, FM-3 or FM-5.
