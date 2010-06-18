Satellite Update - June 18, 2010
From FCC Report SAT-00697 [PDF]
- • PanAmSat Licensee Corp. filed an application to amend its application to modify its authorization for Galaxy 12 to allow operation at 133.0 degrees west longitude (WL) instead of 129 degrees WL as was originally requested. Galaxy 12 replaced Galaxy 15 at 133.0 degrees after PanAmSat lost control of Galaxy 15.
From FCC Report SAT-00698 [PDF]:
- • The FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corp. special temporary authority (STA) for 30 days to continue to conduct telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&C) operations with Galaxy 15 outside of its authorized +/-0.05 degree east/west station-keeping box. As previously reported, Galaxy 15 is drifting east through the geostationary orbital belt and not responding to commands. PanAmSat also received STA for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&C operations with Galaxy 12 at 133 degrees WL and to operate it at that location using conventional C-band frequencies.
- • The FCC allowed EchoStar Corporation to modify its authority to operate EchoStar 12 at 61.35 degrees WL and to conduct TT&C operations necessary to maintain it at 61.35 degrees WL. EchoStar is also allowed to operate the satellite and to provide DBS services using 12.2-12.7 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 17.3-17.8 GHz (Earth-to-space) at that location.
- • Intelsat North America LLC received authorization to operate the Ku-band payload of NSS-5 at 20 degrees WL and provide fixed satellite service (FSS) in the 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, 11700-11950 MHz, and 12500-12750 MHz bands (space-to-Earth) and the 14000-14500 MHz band (Earth-to-space). Tracking beacons for NSS-5 are also allowed on specified frequencies at the edges of space-to-Earth bands. New Skies Satellites LLC C-band payload on NSS-5 have been added to the "Permitted Space Station List" and U.S. licensed earth stations with "ALSAT" designed as a point of communication are now permitted to use NSS-5 for C-band fixed satellite services to, from or within the United States.
- • PanAmSat was granted STA to continue to operate Intelsat 1R for 60 day at 50.0 degrees WL. Lockheed Martin Corporation received STA for 30 days to continue to operate the LM-RFS1 space station outside its previously authorized +/- 0.05 degree north/south and east/west station-keeping boxes.
