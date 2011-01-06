Satellite Update – Jan. 6, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00746:
- •The FCC granted an application from Hispamar Satelites SA to modify the conditions placed on the inclusion of Amazonas-2 located at 61 degrees west longitude (WL) on the FCC's Permitted Space Station List. The Brazilian licensed Amazonas-2 satellite is now authorized to provide Direct-to-Home (DTH) service to, from, or within the United States.
- •Hughes Network Systems LLC met the first milestone – Contract Execution – associated with authorization S2753 for Ka-band Spaceway 4 at 107.1 degrees WL.
- •Information on transfer of control actions for a number of satellites was also provided in this document.
