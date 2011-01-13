Satellite Update – Jan. 13, 2011
From FCC Report SAT-00747:
- •Intelsat North America LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to relocate Intelsat 702 to 72.10 degrees East Longitude (EL) and to operate it at that location providing fixed satellite services in the conventional C-band and in the 10950-11200 MHz, 11450-11700 MHz, 12500-12750 MHz frequency bands (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space), Specific C-band frequencies were requested for telemetry, tracking and telecommand (TT&T) operations.
Information on these actions is from FCC Report SAT-00748:
- •The FCC granted PanAmSat Licensee Corporation STA for 180 days to continue to conduct the TT&T operations using specified C-band frequencies necessary to drift Intelsat 2 from 157 degrees EL to 174 degrees EL and to temporarily provide fixed satellite service from that location using conventional C-band frequencies and 12250-12750 MHz (space-to-Earth) and 14000-14500 MHz (Earth-to-space).
- •Intelsat North America received STA for 60 days to continue to conduct TT&T operations necessary to Intelsat 706 to 72.10 degrees EL and operate it at that location. See the application listed above for frequencies. The FCC International Bureau determined Intelsat North America LLC meet the launch and operation milestone associated with Intelsat 17.
- •Sirius XM Radio received STA to operate several terrestrial repeaters specified in Attachment E of the Consent Decree (FCC 08-176), adopted July 25, 2008, for a period of 180 days. The Satellite Division, on instruction from the Commission, dismissed the petition filed by the WCS Coalition to deny Sirius' STA request. Sirius Satellite Radio also received STA to operate four terrestrial repeaters with EIRPs of less than 2,000 Watts at various locations in Alaska and Hawaii for 180 days using the 2310-2360 MHz frequency band. The dismissed petitions to deny the STA request filed by the National Association of Broadcasters, Mt. Wilson FM Broadcasters, Inc., the Alaska Broadcasters Association, and the Hawaii Association of Broadcasters. Sirius XM Radio received STA to operate five terrestrial repeaters with EIRP at or above 2,000 Watts in Cincinnati, Ohio for 180 days using the 2310-2360 MHz band.
- •GeoEye License Corp was granted STA to operate TT&T using the 2092.536-2092.664 MHz and 402.69-402.75 MHz (Earth-to-space) and 401.47-401.53 MHz, 8189.982-8190.018 MHz and 8115-8265 MHz (space-to-Earth) frequency bands during the de-orbiting of the OrbView-3 satellite through atmospheric re-entry.
