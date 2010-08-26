Satellite Update – August 27, 2010
From Report SAT-00716:
- •Sirius XM Radio Inc. was granted special temporary authority (STA) to continue to operate two Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) terrestrial repeaters in the 2320-2345 MHz SDARS band with an EIRP up to 2,000 watts in Puerto Rico. Sirius XM Radio also received STA to operate a SDARS terrestrial repeater in Arlington, Va. with up to 2,000 watts EIRP in the 2332.5-2345 MHz SDARS band.
- •The FCC released an Order and Authorization granting EchoStar Corporation STA to operate its recently launched DBS satellite EchoStar 15 on two unassigned channels (23 and 24) at 61.55 degrees West Longitude for a period of 30 days. The FCC restored the customer notification and programming content conditions for these two channels. Those conditions had been suspended. The FCC denied EchoStar's request to further suspend those conditions.
