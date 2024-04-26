Sarah Farrell Named General Manager Of Pinewood Toronto Studios

LONDON AND TORONTO—Pinewood Toronto Studios has appointed Sarah Farrell as general manager of the Studios in downtown Toronto.

Farrell joined the Studios as legal counsel in 2013, eventually overseeing legal, HR and client relations, before taking on her current role as general manager.

Prior to joining Pinewood, Sarah spent her career working with some of Canada’s most influential media and entertainment companies. She is a member of the City of Toronto’s Film, Television and Digital Media Board.

“Sarah is a great asset to the Pinewood Group and we are delighted that she has taken the reins as General Manager,” said David Conway, CEO Pinewood Group. “She is an extremely experienced and knowledgeable professional who understands Pinewood Toronto and the wider film and TV industry well. Pinewood Toronto has been the home to so many ground-breaking productions and is constantly in the market to bring a variety of other exciting titles to this city.”

Pinewood Toronto Studios incorporates 16 purpose-built sound stages including the 46,000sq ft Mega Stage and support spaces and works with all the major Canadian and international content producers. The Studios has the capacity to support productions of all sizes. Recent productions include Star Trek: Discovery, Code 8: Part II, FUBAR and Star Trek: Section 31 wrapped at the Studios last month.