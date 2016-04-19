SAM Taps Said Bacho for Business Development

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—SAM has hired Said Bacho as chief business development and marketing officer, effective immediately.



A well-connected and respected broadcast media industry executive, Said’s career has been focused on strengthening business in developed and emerging markets in EMEA, as well as delivering sustained profitable growth and developing new accounts and channel partners across live production, production, editing and finishing, playout and delivery, infrastructure and image processing environments.



“Said brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to SAM and will play a key role in continuing the transformation of our organization,” said Tim Thorsteinson, SAM CEO. “Said is a leading figure in the industry and will bring valuable market insights to SAM.”



Having previously worked with Grass Valley and Harris Broadcast (now Imagine Communications and GatesAir), Said has knowledge of more than 30 countries across Eurasia, North Africa, the Gulf, CIS and Indian subcontinent.



“I’m really looking forward to working with SAM,” Bacho said. “The considerable new product launches we are witnessing at NAB, combined with the recent changes in senior leadership, together with the commitment from the Board, are inspiring. This is a great time to be joining SAM.”



Prior to Harris, Said managed Pinnacle Systems / Avid business in MENA from 2000 to 2005, and worked at TekVideo and Future Television in sales and technical management roles respectively from 1993 to 2000.



Bacho completed the Executive Education Program at the Darden School of Business, University of Virginia and holds a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering from the American University of Beirut.