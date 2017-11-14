Salazar Joins GatesAir as Director of Sales, Central and Latin America

Alberto Salazar



CINCINNATI—GatesAir has announced the addition of Alberto J. Salazar as its new director of sales for the Central and Latin America region. Salazar will look to drive regional strategies and initiatives throughout the territory that includes Mexico, Argentina and the Caribbean islands.

Salazar comes to GatesAir after serving as regional sales director for Thomson Video Networks. Previous positions also included time as director of sales, Latin America and Caribbean for ATEME; he held the same position for Harmonic.

Salazar will report to Joseph Mack, GatesAir’s vice president of sales, Americas.