Sachtler Plans Camera Support Unveilings at IBC

AMSTERDAM--Sachtler, a Vitec Group company, will be lifting the wraps from a brand new 75 mm fluid head and several new tripods at IBC show. The head accommodates payloads up to six kilograms and broadens the selection range for professional DSLR shooters and videographers. Sachtler will be offering it along with some new carbon fiber tripods. The company will also be spotlighting four new offerings in its FSB family of tripods, with the well-established FSB clamping used on 100 mm and 150 mm models available for the first time in the 75 mm range.

Stand visitors should also look for other Sachtler classics, such as the Cine 7+7 HD and Cine 30 HD fluid heads, new features for the Artemis Cine HD Pro modular camera stabilizer system and more.

Sachtler will be at stand 11.E55.