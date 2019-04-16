RTW Opens First U.S. Office

NEW YORK—U.K.-based Audio measuring and metering company RTW is expanding its operations to the United States, having recently opened its first U.S. office in New York. Claudia Haase has returned to RTW to head up the office.

Claudia Haase

"Reuniting with RTW and taking on this position and challenge is a great opportunity,” she said. “I am very much looking forward to get started and support our US dealers and service centers on a daily basis. The US is a huge market, and having a local office is the only way forward. I am proud to be the one to in charge of opening this next chapter.”

“Our new office in New York simply underpins our focus on the important US market, and I’m excited that we have now taken a huge step in our effort to bring the company closer to our American customers, and I am confident that Claudia Haase is a perfect match for turning this strategic initiative into real benefits for all of our US-based customers,” adds Andreas Tweitmann, CEO of RTW.

RTW also recently announced the appointments of authorized RTW service centers in New York (dBm Pro Audio Services) and Los Angeles (Advanced Musical Electronics Inc).