RTW Names Leuenberg Head of Sales

COLOGNE, GERMANY─ RTW has promoted Martin Leuenberg to head of sales.



Leuenberg, who will continue to work out of the company’s headquarters in Cologne, first joined RTW in September 2011 as the company’s sales manager for Central Europe. He will manage the reorganization of RTW’s sales department.



Leuenberg will also help support customer needs and set new structures for market growth.



“Martin has played an instrumental role in the successful development of RTW products in Central Europe, and we are confident he will continue to do the same in his new role, leading the sales teams in all regions,” said CEO Andreas Tweitmann.



Leuenberg began his career as an audio engineer, working as a freelancer in several markets, including radio, music production and live shows, before joining DW Radio. He also worked as a sales manager for companies including Lapp Group before joining RTW.



