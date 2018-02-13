RTS Providing Broadcast Intercoms to NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage

BURNSVILLE, MINN.—RTS is getting in on the Olympic action, as the company has announced that it has been tapped by NBC Olympics to provide broadcast intercom systems for the production of the 2018 Winter Games in PyeongChang, South Korea.

RTS, according to its press release, has supplied NBC Olympics with its OMENO, RVON, IP Trunking, ADAM intercom matrices and intercom panels, with the task of providing communications efficiency and flexibility in studio and on site.

The 2018 Winter Olympics began Feb. 8 and will continue through Feb. 25.

