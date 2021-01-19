Roy Folkman Joins TAG as VP Sales North America and LATAM

TEL AVIV, Israel—TAG Video Systems has appointed industry veteran Roy Folkman as vice president of sales North America and LATAM. Folkman, who is based in Ontario, Canada, will be responsible for supporting current customers while increasing TAG’s presence in North America and the Latin American countries.

TAG Zer0 Friction Officer Kevin Joyce said in a press release: “Roy has built a track record of sales growth fueled by integrity, building trust with customers, and an understanding of complex media systems. We welcome him and his leadership to the TAG family as we expand our presence in both North America and the Latin American region.”

An industry veteran of more than 35 years, Folkman has held senior roles most recently as strategic account manager, North America for Riedel, and previously at Embrionix and Grass Valley. Earlier, he also held key sales roles at Miranda Technologies, Major Technologies and Acura Technologies.

“I’m excited to join the TAG team as we begin a promising new year,” said Folkman. “I’m looking forward to working closely with the management, marketing, R&D and service teams to provide the highest level of support to existing customers and talking to prospects about the incredible platform TAG has to offer.”