Rovi Hires Omar Javaid as Senior Vice President of Discovery

SANTA CLARA, CALIF.— Rovi Corp. announced that Omar Javaid has joined the company as senior vice president of Discovery, based out of Rovi’s corporate headquarters in Santa Clara. As head of the newly created Discovery business group, Javaid is responsible for Rovi’s discovery product offerings from concept to customer delivery and oversees multiple areas across the group—from engineering, architecture and user experience to product lifecycle management, program management and product marketing. He reports directly to John Burke, Rovi’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.



Prior to joining Rovi, Javaid worked at Hewlett-Packard as vice president and general manager of Commercial Mobility, where he led mobile computing efforts focusing on enterprise software and services. Prior to HP, he was the vice president of product management at Motorola Mobility where he successfully managed and launched hardware and also led Motorola’s software, cloud services and media strategy initiatives. His previous positions included senior roles at BBO Global, a Palo Alto-based product development and venture incubator; Qualcomm, a world leader in 3G, 4G and next-generation wireless technologies; and Mobilocity, a boutique software and services firm that was acquired by Wireless Knowledge, a Qualcomm company.



Rovi introduced the on-screen program guide in 1981. Unveiled earlier this year, Rovi Connected Guide is a next-generation, cloud-based offering designed to provide a path for service providers to progressively transition a diverse subscriber base to dynamic, web-based discovery experiences.



Javaid holds degrees in chemistry and cellular and molecular biology from the University of Michigan, and executive education at Harvard Business School and Stanford University.