Ross Video Offers Immersive Product Showcases in New, Larger Booth at IBC2023

AMSTERDAM—Ross Video has announced that it will be exhibiting in a new location at IBC2023 (booth 9.A05 in Hall 9) and that it will offer show attendees immersive product showcases for solutions providing extended reality (XR), intelligent integrations of AI, robotic camera systems, enhanced cloud production, and hyperconverged infrastructure.

Other highlights include the award-winning Carbonite Ultra 60 production switcher, and the next generations of spidercam, automated camera tech, and LED displays.

“We are thrilled to be back at IBC and have significantly increased the size of our stand to allow clients to see what they can achieve with our technology and solutions,” said Jeff Moore, executive vice president & chief marketing officer at Ross Video. “It’s not just about technology but about “Making it Real” by showing full workflow solutions that combine amazing production values and operational efficiency. We will showcase XR, LED, hygerconverged infrastructure, and much more. Attendees can get hands-on with the Carbonite Ultra 60, learn more about Ross Production Cloud, and get better acquainted with spidercam, one of our most talked about products.”

Key areas of focus include:

XR & Integrated LED Experience

Attendees can explore Ross Video’s comprehensive XR solution featuring LED displays, robotic cameras, camera tracking, and the latest rendering software. Live demos will highlight XR advantages such as versatile studio setups, real-time data integration, cost savings, quick pre-production workflows, and superior quality. Additionally, they can get a sneak peek of Voyager 5.2, powered by Unreal Game Engine, which includes Nanite dynamic polygons and Lumen dynamic lighting for breathtaking virtual environments.

XPression is also unveiling version 11.5 and launching XPression Maps 3.4, offering enhanced data integration and improved user control.

AI-Powered Newsroom Workflow Solutions

Ross Video will explore how AI can be used to better plan and fulfill newsroom content and solve the complexities of automated content playout, with demos of how ChatGPT integrates with their newsroom ideation software, Inception, and Ross’ new Media Asset Management platform, Streamline Pro.

Streamline Pro provides a shared space for both the newsroom and creative departments to understand what content is required, so it’s faster and simpler for teams to stay on the same page. When the content is finalized, Streamline Pro automates the entire process of preparing it for air, making those challenges a thing of the past.

Carbonite Ultra 60 UHD with new TouchDrive Controls

IBC attendees can get their hands on the celebrated Carbonite Ultra 60, a new class of production switcher from Ross that delivers big performance in a single cost-effective hardware platform.

Designed to tackle the most demanding productions, Ultra 60 supports an impressive I/O of up to 60x25 in HD or UHD. Its 3RU modular design offers the flexibility to start with fewer inputs and outputs, allowing facilities to prepare for present and future needs. As production requirements grow, easy upgrades become a seamless option.

Accompanying Carbonite Ultra 60 are the latest TouchDrive control surfaces – the TD3 and TD4 panels. These remarkable panels are the largest in the TouchDrive series, boasting extended control capabilities that empower production facilities to deliver larger and more intricate live productions at a fraction of the cost.

Hyperconverged Infrastructure

As sustainability and operational efficiency become paramount in the industry, the transformative benefits of hyperconverged technology are set to be a big talking point at IBC2023.

The Ultrix Hyperconverged platform dramatically shrinks the production infrastructure footprint with massive savings in space, cabling, and power consumption.

New additions include: ULTRIX-MODX-IO - a modular I/O card for Ultrix, increasing I/O support, granularity and maximizing port utilization; ULTRIX-IPX-IO - an IP card for Ultrix that enhances ST 2110 IP workflows with greater bandwidth capabilities and new efficiencies in distributed architectures; the Ultristream license, which facilitates streaming multiviewer outputs directly from Ultrix via NDI, provides unparalleled multiviewer accessibility, including on the Ultrix FR12’s Smart Door; the Ultriproc license, bringing procamp, color correction, and SDR/HDR processing capabilities into Ultrix; SmartCORE functionality, which cohesively merges control over Ultrix internal processing and connected openGear resources on a unified interface for superior control system efficiency and seamless workflows; a highlight in the openGear range, the SFC-6901 is a multifunctional, high-density, and fiber-conserving quad-channel 12G SDI fiber converter configurable to handle fiber transmission and regeneration.

UltraHD Forum Collaboration

Ross Video is collaborating with UltraHD Forum to focus on efficient HDR and SDR delivery for live events. An immersive demo at UltraHD Forum’s stand (10.C09) showcases an innovative HDR/SDR workflow that preserves intent across HDR, SDR, UHD, or HD delivery.

Camera Robotics Systems

IBC attendees will have the chance to see the latest evolution from our Robotics portfolio in booth 9.A04 with developments including:

Spidercam – a new X Dolly supporting higher payloads with an increased top speed and more battery options. The next generation of cable lifetime tracking technology: the “cable heatmap,” which logs the usage and strain on every centimeter of a catenary cable, allowing cable changes to be scheduled cost-effectively while improving our already high safety standards.

Furio+ StableTrac – unique StableTrac technology provides the stability of a four-wheeled dolly but with the consistent traction of a three-wheeled system. This ensures the drive wheel never loses traction, providing smoother, more accurate movement, especially on uneven track surfaces.

Vision[Ai]ry Ft v1.3 – this new release is designed to provide users with improved workflows, high-quality tracking, and better framing. Key features include a unique multi-channel interface, enhanced tracking capabilities, multi-engine support, and an auto-reselect feature.

Quorum

Quorum is Ross’ new meeting control solution, designed to provide governments, legislators, and corporations with the ability to produce broadcast-quality content from meetings. This powerful system requires little to no training and can be up and running in hours, making it a must-see for live video producers working in government and the corporate world.

Ross Production Cloud

Ross Production Cloud features a full suite of Ross software-based live production technologies deployed on Amazon Web Services Cloud. The latest version will be shown at IBC, which adds a range of new capabilities and user-driven feedback. Attendees can see how to operate a full production control room in the cloud, taking advantage of the flexibility and scalability of cloud technology.

