Ross Video Names Stuart Russell Senior Communications Manager

Stuart Russell



OTTAWA—Stuart Russell has been tapped as the new senior communications manager for Ross Video. Russell has been with the company since 2013, serving as the marketing manager for the EMEA region.

“I am delighted that Stuart will be sharing his expertise and experience to grow Ross’ global awareness and footprint,” Jenn Markey, vice president of marketing for Ross, said in the press release.

Russell will continue to operate out of the EMEA region.