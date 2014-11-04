Ross Video Makes Board Changes

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA – Ross Video announced the retirement of Brian Baldry from its board of directors and the appointment of Lorraine Mastersmith.

“We would like to thank Brian Baldry for his many years of service to Ross, helping to guide us through 18 consecutive years of continuous growth,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “Brian has made many valuable contributions to our organization and we have enjoyed his depth of industry experience, level-headed approach and insightful observations.”

Brian Baldry, prior to joining Ross’ board in 1996 had a long career in the broadcast industry serving with the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. as senior director of Engineering.

Lorraine Mastersmith has joined Ross Video’s board and will serve as the corporate secretary. Mastersmith is a partner in the Business Law Group at Perley-Robertson Hill & McDougal LLP in Ottawa, Canada where her practice focuses on corporate finance and securities. In addition to her experience in private practice, Lorraine spent many years as in-house legal counsel for two major Ottawa headquartered multinational technology companies.

“We would like to welcome Lorraine Mastersmith to our board of directors. Her background is a nice complement to the strengths our existing board members,” continued David Ross. “It is great to have someone with such a solid business and legal perspective to join our team.”