Ross Video EMEA HQ Opens at Pinewood Studios

LONDON— Ross Video announcee the opening of the company’s latest facility, based at the legendary Pinewood Studios to the west of London.

Operating as the headquarters of Ross Video’s EMEA team, the office is located on the site of the film studio’s historical props department.

As well as providing office space, the new Ross EMEA HQ will include a full studio demonstration suite allowing the team to showcase the entire Ross product range, including the new Acuity switcher, Ross Robotics, virtual studio and openGear solutions.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we’re moving into Pinewood Studios,” comments David Dowling, Ross Video Director of Sales for EMEA. “The studio lot continues to attract the world’s biggest movie franchises, such as Bond and Star Wars, and is home to an extremely vibrant broadcast community. This move underlines our ambition to expand our presence across EMEA and our commitment to provide Ross customers with the best regional sales and technical support.”

“2014 has been such an exciting year for Ross,” David Ross, CEO of Ross Video adds. “We started the year celebrating our 40th birthday and that sense of celebration has stayed with us as we have continued to innovate across all our product lines and invest in technology, new facilities and, most importantly, our people. Pinewood is a fantastic location for our EMEA HQ; we’ll be showing off the best Ross Video has to offer and welcoming customers and partners with the kind of hospitality that make Ross such unique company to deal with.”