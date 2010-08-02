Ross Brings in Broadcast Veteran Nigel Spratling

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO, CANADA: Nigel Spratling, a veteran of the video switcher business, has been hired by Ross Video. Spratling will conduct marketing for Ross.



Spratling was most recently the CEO of Echolab, a Billerica, Mass., maker of production switchers. The company was shut down abruptly in May after 36 years in business. (See “Echolab Liquidates After 36 Years.”) Spatling has held senior positions at Snell & Wilcox, Nvision, ADC Telecommunications and Sigma Electronics. He initiated the NAB-HD pavilion, served as chair of the NAB Exhibitor’s board, and acted as a marketing and technology consultant for the organization. He has served on SMPTE technical committees and has written two books about broadcast engineering in the digital age.



“We are excited to have Nigel join our team here at Ross,” said David Ross, CEO of Ross Video. “A well respected industry veteran, Nigel possesses a depth of industry experience, enthusiasm and creativity that we know will benefit our flagship Vision and CrossOver production switchers and significantly contribute to Ross continuing to deliver compelling product experiences to our customers.”