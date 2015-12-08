Roland Corp. Promotes Halon to VP, Marketing

LOS ANGELES—Chris Halon has been promoted to the position of vice president of marketing announced Roland Corporation U.S. Halon, who most recently served as the director of marketing communications for Roland, will now head all marketing efforts in the U.S. for both Roland and BOSS brands, as well as lead a team of global content creators throughout Roland’s worldwide network of offices to promote the Roland brand.

Chris Halon

Halon joined Roland in 2004 as market development manager, and previously held the positions of piano product manager and director of product management with the company. Prior to joining Roland, Halon worked for Technics Musical Instruments as national marketing manager.

Roland is a manufacturer of electronic musical instruments, digital recording equipment, amplifiers, audio processors and multimedia products.