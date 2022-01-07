Roku’s Head of Ad and Media Businesses to Depart

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Roku, Inc. has announced that Scott Rosenberg, senior vice president and general manager of its Platform Business, plans to step down sometime in the spring of 2022.

Rosenberg joined the company in 2012. He has been leading its fast growing Platform Business, which includes app distribution, The Roku Channel, and the company’s advertising business since 2017 and played an important role in the company’s IPO in 2017.

Roku said that Rosenberg will continue to lead his teams until his departure and is committed to ensuring a smooth transition and assisting with the recruitment process, which is already underway.

“While Scott remains deeply invested in the company’s success, he’s ready for his next professional challenge and believes this is the right timeframe for him to make a change. I respect and fully support his decision,” said Anthony Wood, Roku founder and chief executive officer. “I look forward to working with Scott to ensure a smooth transition, while maintaining our relentless focus on building the best TV streaming platform.”

“Working at Roku these last nine years has been the most rewarding time of my career, without a close second,” Rosenberg said. “Deciding to leave was difficult, but made possible by my belief in the incredible bench strength of the Platform team and the company as a whole.”